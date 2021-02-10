Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NPN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.83, the dividend yield is 2.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NPN was $13.83, representing a -10.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.50 and a 29.86% increase over the 52 week low of $10.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NPN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

