Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NPN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.22, the dividend yield is 9.7%.
The previous trading day's last sale of NPN was $14.22, representing a -14.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.60 and a 33.52% increase over the 52 week low of $10.65.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NPN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to NPN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NPN as a top-10 holding:
- VanEck Vectors-Africa Index ETF (AFK)
- KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ)
- iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (EZA)
- Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (FLZA)
- iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is LDEM with an increase of 17.95% over the last 100 days. AFK has the highest percent weighting of NPN at 8.62%.
