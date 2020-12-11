Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NPN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.22, the dividend yield is 9.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NPN was $14.22, representing a -14.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.60 and a 33.52% increase over the 52 week low of $10.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NPN Dividend History page.

