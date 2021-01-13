Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NAN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAN was $14.03, representing a -4.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.72 and a 35.95% increase over the 52 week low of $10.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

