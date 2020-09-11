Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that NAN the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.77, the dividend yield is 4.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAN was $13.77, representing a -6.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.72 and a 33.43% increase over the 52 week low of $10.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

