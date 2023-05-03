Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.34 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.54%, the lowest has been 2.68%, and the highest has been 4.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNY is 0.09%, an increase of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.80% to 2,982K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 542K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 44.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNY by 62.65% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Investment Management holds 379K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNY by 99.91% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 339K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing an increase of 12.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNY by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 303K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 25.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNY by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Penbrook Management holds 214K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal, New York state, and New York City income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

