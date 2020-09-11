Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NYV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NYV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.08, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYV was $15.08, representing a -4.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.71 and a 37.09% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

