Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.029 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NYV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYV was $14.96, representing a -4.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.71 and a 35.95% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

