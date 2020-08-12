Dividends
NYV

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NYV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NYV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.34, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYV was $15.34, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.35 and a 39.45% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NYV

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular