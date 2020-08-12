Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NYV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NYV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.34, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYV was $15.34, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.35 and a 39.45% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.