Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NYV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -27.59% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.79, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYV was $14.79, representing a -5.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.71 and a 19.4% increase over the 52 week low of $12.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

