Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal (NRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal (NRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.048 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.06, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRK was $13.06, representing a -6.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.04 and a 30.6% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

