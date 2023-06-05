Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.30%, the lowest has been 3.76%, and the highest has been 6.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRK is 0.19%, a decrease of 45.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.22% to 26,563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 15,020K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,101K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRK by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 794K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRK by 15.77% over the last quarter.

Claybrook Capital holds 792K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 638K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing a decrease of 21.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRK by 42,782.10% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 534K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRK by 14.50% over the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund's investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and New York income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal, New York state, and New York City income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax (AMT). The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund uses leverage.

