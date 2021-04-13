Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NXJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NXJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.7, the dividend yield is 4.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXJ was $14.7, representing a -1.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.89 and a 16.21% increase over the 52 week low of $12.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

