Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NXJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NXJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.76, the dividend yield is 4.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXJ was $14.76, representing a -2.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.18 and a 36.29% increase over the 52 week low of $10.83.

