Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NXJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NXJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.29, the dividend yield is 4.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXJ was $14.29, representing a -5.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.18 and a 31.95% increase over the 52 week low of $10.83.

