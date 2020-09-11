Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NXJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that NXJ the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.66, the dividend yield is 4.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXJ was $13.66, representing a -10.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.18 and a 26.13% increase over the 52 week low of $10.83.

