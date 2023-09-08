Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.62%, the lowest has been 3.24%, and the highest has been 5.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 2.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXJ is 0.11%, an increase of 6.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.15% to 9,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 2,764K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares, representing an increase of 25.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXJ by 78.65% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,253K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXJ by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 550K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 489K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXJ by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing a decrease of 17.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXJ by 15.16% over the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes.

