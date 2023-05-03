Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.75%, the lowest has been 3.24%, and the highest has been 5.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXJ is 0.09%, an increase of 43.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.54% to 6,684K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXJ by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 878K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 550K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXJ by 14.92% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 480K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 20.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXJ by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 426K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXJ by 48.40% over the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes.

