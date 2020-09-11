Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NJV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NJV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.07, the dividend yield is 2.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NJV was $14.07, representing a -3.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.62 and a 29.8% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

