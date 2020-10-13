Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NJV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.23% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.9, the dividend yield is 2.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NJV was $13.9, representing a -4.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.62 and a 28.23% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NJV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

