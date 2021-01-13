Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NJV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NJV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NJV was $13.97, representing a -5.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.75 and a 28.87% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NJV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.