Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QQQX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that QQQX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.99, the dividend yield is 6.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QQQX was $24.99, representing a -7.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.97 and a 63.98% increase over the 52 week low of $15.24.

