Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.449 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QQQX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.13% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of QQQX was $27.18, representing a -1.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.56 and a 78.35% increase over the 52 week low of $15.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QQQX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

