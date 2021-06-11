Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.449 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QQQX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.37, the dividend yield is 6.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QQQX was $29.37, representing a -0.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.48 and a 32.12% increase over the 52 week low of $22.23.

QQQX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QQQX Dividend History page.

