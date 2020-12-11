Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QQQX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that QQQX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.26, the dividend yield is 6.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QQQX was $25.26, representing a -6.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.97 and a 65.75% increase over the 52 week low of $15.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QQQX Dividend History page.

