Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.34 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.65%, the lowest has been 2.83%, and the highest has been 4.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUV is 0.20%, an increase of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 44,352K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 3,980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,690K shares, representing a decrease of 17.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUV by 6.58% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,669K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,328K shares, representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUV by 12.22% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 3,009K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUV by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 2,728K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUV by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,277K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUV by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing in an actively managed portfolio tax-exempt municipal securities. At least 80% of its managed assets are rated investment grade; up to 10% may be rated below B-/B3 at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

