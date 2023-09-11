Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.38 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.97%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 4.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMI is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 1,732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 778K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMI by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMI by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMI by 25.77% over the last quarter.

Kaizen Financial Strategies holds 131K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMI by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP holds 77K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMI by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund's objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

