Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.99%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 4.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 21.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMI is 0.10%, an increase of 9.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 1,684K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 783K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMI by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 16.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMI by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 45.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMI by 80.55% over the last quarter.

Kaizen Financial Strategies holds 135K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMI by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP holds 72K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMI by 102,484.06% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund's objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

