Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NMZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NMZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.53, the dividend yield is 5.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMZ was $13.53, representing a -9.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 46.27% increase over the 52 week low of $9.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

