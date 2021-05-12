Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.84% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.18, the dividend yield is 5.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMZ was $15.18, representing a -0.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.20 and a 25.45% increase over the 52 week low of $12.10.

