Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NMZ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMZ was $14.26, representing a -4.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 54.16% increase over the 52 week low of $9.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

