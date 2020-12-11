Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NMZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that NMZ the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.08, the dividend yield is 5.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMZ was $14.08, representing a -6.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 52.22% increase over the 52 week low of $9.25.

