Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.72, the dividend yield is 5.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMZ was $14.72, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.88 and a 27.45% increase over the 52 week low of $11.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.