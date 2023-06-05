Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.45%, the lowest has been 4.73%, and the highest has been 7.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMZ is 0.10%, a decrease of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.26% to 14,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,948K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,920K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMZ by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 913K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing an increase of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMZ by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 807K shares.

Van Eck Associates holds 492K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing an increase of 28.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMZ by 28.73% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 433K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMZ by 84.10% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Its secondary investment objective is to seek attractive total return consistent with its primary objective.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.