Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.46%, the lowest has been 4.73%, and the highest has been 7.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMZ is 0.14%, an increase of 14.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.87% to 13,115K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,920K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing an increase of 23.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMZ by 11.64% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 810K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMZ by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 410K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMZ by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 398K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMZ by 87.41% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 389K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 22.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMZ by 14.82% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Its secondary investment objective is to seek attractive total return consistent with its primary objective.

