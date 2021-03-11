Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NMCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.23, the dividend yield is 5.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMCO was $14.23, representing a -10.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.96 and a 56.2% increase over the 52 week low of $9.11.

