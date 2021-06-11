Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that NMCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.29, the dividend yield is 4.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMCO was $15.29, representing a -0.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.35 and a 32.73% increase over the 52 week low of $11.52.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NMCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NMCO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NMCO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 5.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NMCO at 3.54%.

