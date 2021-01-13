Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NMCO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMCO was $13.39, representing a -16.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.96 and a 46.98% increase over the 52 week low of $9.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.