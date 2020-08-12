Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NMCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.29, the dividend yield is 5.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMCO was $13.29, representing a -20.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.68 and a 45.88% increase over the 52 week low of $9.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

