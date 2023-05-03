Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.37%, the lowest has been 3.95%, and the highest has been 8.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=130).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMCO is 0.32%, an increase of 71.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.41% to 9,183K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,520K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMCO by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,286K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares, representing an increase of 26.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMCO by 32.83% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 905K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing an increase of 18.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMCO by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 428K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMCO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Melone Private Wealth holds 405K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMCO by 104,218.25% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality. No more than 30% of the Fund's managed assets will be in municipal securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment or unrated but judged to be of comparable quality. No more than 10% of the Fund's managed assets can be in defaulted securities or securities of issuers in bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings at the time of investment.

