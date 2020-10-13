Dividends
NZF

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NZF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.91, the dividend yield is 5.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NZF was $14.91, representing a -11.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.79 and a 40.53% increase over the 52 week low of $10.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NZF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NZF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NZF as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT)
  • First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an increase of 8.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NZF at 5.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NZF

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    Oct 5, 2020

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular