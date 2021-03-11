Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NZF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NZF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.11, the dividend yield is 4.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NZF was $16.11, representing a -2.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.59 and a 51.84% increase over the 52 week low of $10.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NZF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NZF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NZF as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an increase of 4.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NZF at 5.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.