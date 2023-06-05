Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.03%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 6.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NZF is 0.37%, an increase of 18.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.03% to 39,120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 5,133K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,887K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NZF by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 3,364K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing an increase of 27.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NZF by 27.30% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,348K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NZF by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,363K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NZF by 66.01% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,318K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing a decrease of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NZF by 79.43% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing in an actively managed portfolio tax-exempt municipal securities. Up to 55% of its managed assets may be in securities rated BBB and below at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team, and the Fund uses leverage.

