Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.004 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NHA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -69.23% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHA was $9.83, representing a -7.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.60 and a 10.82% increase over the 52 week low of $8.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.