Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NHA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NHA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.79, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHA was $9.79, representing a -7.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.60 and a 10.37% increase over the 52 week low of $8.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

