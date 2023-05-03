Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.33 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.15%, the lowest has been 4.35%, and the highest has been 6.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMM is 0.15%, an increase of 79.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 6,109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 4,207K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,173K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMM by 5.83% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,233K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Relative Value Partners Group holds 284K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Aviance Capital Partners holds 156K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMM by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Transform Wealth holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 50.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMM by 167,778.74% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund's objective is to provide high monthly income consistent with prudent risk to capital. The Fund will invest primarily in debt securities, including, but not limited to, U.S. agency and privately issued mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt securities, and asset-backed securities. At least 65% of the Fund's total assets must be invested in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment-grade or of comparable quality. The Fund may utilize derivatives including options; futures contracts; options on futures contracts; interest-rate caps, collars and floors; interest-rate, total return, and credit default swap agreements; and options on the foregoing type of swap agreements. The Fund uses leverage.

