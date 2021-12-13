Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.35, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMAI was $18.35, representing a -8.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 3.67% increase over the 52 week low of $17.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nmai Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.