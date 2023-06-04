Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.94%, the lowest has been 6.20%, and the highest has been 11.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.49 (n=69).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMAI is 0.13%, an increase of 9.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.35% to 8,764K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 2,503K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMAI by 44.22% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 698K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMAI by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 457K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMAI by 3.74% over the last quarter.

CEFS - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF holds 401K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMAI by 2.80% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 375K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMAI by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen has supported the financial futures of millions of investors for over 120 years. Under the leadership of TIAA, we invest in the growth of businesses, real estate, infrastructure, farmland and forests while building long-term relationships with clients from all over the globe. With expertise across income and alternatives, and as one of the first in the industry to practice responsible investing, Nuveen continues to expand its capabilities while maintaining our legacy as a leading investment manager.

