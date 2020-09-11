Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that JLS the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.49, the dividend yield is 4.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JLS was $19.49, representing a -15.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.10 and a 41.01% increase over the 52 week low of $13.82.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.