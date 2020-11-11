Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that JLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.52, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JLS was $18.52, representing a -19.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.93 and a 33.99% increase over the 52 week low of $13.82.

