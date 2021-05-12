Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.97, the dividend yield is 4.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JLS was $20.97, representing a -3.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.82 and a 21.32% increase over the 52 week low of $17.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JLS Dividend History page.

